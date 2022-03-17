When Katharine Naumenko called 9-1-1 early Wednesday, she told dispatchers her husband was suffering from a mental breakdown, according to prosecutors.

And when officers from Upper Providence Township arrived to help the man, he opened fire on them with a cache of handguns and weapons stored in his pickup truck and tried to run down one of the officers with the vehicle, investigators said. One of his shots grazed an officer so closely, it struck and disabled his radio, they said.

David Naumenko, 62, was taken into custody after the gun battle and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assaulted, firearms violations and related offenses. He remained in custody Thursday, in lieu of $2 million bail.

The incident, in which three officers returned fire and shot Naumenko once in the arm, is currently under investigation by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, as is standard for all shootings by police.

After the initial call to dispatchers, an officer from Upper Providence arrived at Naumenko’s home in the Mont Clare section of the township just before 3 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

The officer saw Naumenko pushing his wife toward the passenger seat of his white pickup truck, the affidavit said. When the officer asked Naumenko if everything was OK, the document said, he ducked into the truck, grabbed a handgun and fired toward the officer.

The officer ran, returned fire and ducked for cover as a second Upper Providence officer arrived on the scene. Naumenko turned his gun on that officer, who dove out of his car for cover, the affidavit said. While on the ground, the officer rolled quickly to avoid Naumenko, who had gotten into his truck and was speeding toward the officer, according to the affidavit. He also returned fire, shooting toward the truck, the document said.

Naumenko struck several parked cars, disabling his vehicle, according to the affidavit. His wife, screaming for help, ran out of the passenger seat and took cover with the officers while Naumenko continued to fire at them, the document said.

A third responding officer, from Limerick Township, arrived on the scene and ran into a second-floor apartment nearby, the affidavit said. From that vantage point, he was able to see Naumenko, and fired once at him with his service rifle, according to the affidavit.

As the officers returned his fire, Naumenko fell to the ground, but would not respond to the officers’ commands to show his hands, the affidavit said. The officers used nonlethal foam rounds and a Taser to subdue him, and then took him to a local hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound to his arm, the affidavit said.

It was unclear Thursday which officer fired the shot that struck Naumenko, according to prosecutors.

Investigators later recovered seven guns and several containers of ammunition from Naumenko’s pickup truck. Only four of the guns were registered to him, the affidavit said.

In an interview with detectives, Naumenko’s wife said he had been acting strangely that morning, telling her they had to leave in a hurry to meet some people, according to the affidavit. She said her husband has a history of suicidal thoughts, but had never been diagnosed with a mental illness.