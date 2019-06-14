On Monday, the world was gripped by the news that David Ortiz had been shot in his native Dominican Republic, no one more so than Dominicans, there and abroad.
Since then, the developments in the shooting of the former Boston Red Sox player have kept Caribbean Latinos closely monitoring their social accounts for Dominican media posts. They’re talking about it in WhatsApp, barber shops, and dining rooms.
For Philly Latinos, the case of the beloved Big Papi hit even closer to home Thursday: One of the suspects, Luis Alberto Rivas Clase, is also wanted in connection with a 2018 shooting in Reading. And the shooting comes on the tail end of other unwanted attention for the country — four tourists died there in the span of a week.
We spoke with Philly Dominicans, the second-largest Latino community in the area, about how they have grappled with the shooting and the implications they believe it has for their community:
Wellington Frías, 33, a barber in Juniata Park/Feltonville born in the province of Sánchez Ramírez, Dominican Republic, said he’s felt so much rage about what happened that he can’t find the proper words to express it. He knows this: The shooter couldn’t have known it was Ortiz, or he wouldn’t have targeted him.
“One does not have to hang out with David Ortiz to know who he is and what he has done for our country and the name of our people.”
Still, his clients haven’t stopped talking about the case. “Everyone is moved by this right now: me, my family, the neighborhood, everybody,” he said.
Now, because of Ortiz’s high-profile, people outside of the country are aware of the island’s gangs and assassin squads.
Rafael García, 58, a taxi driver who lives in Feltonville and is from Santiago de los Caballeros in the northern region, has been monitoring the Ortiz news via WhatsApp chat groups. The shooting, he said, merely reflects what is a reality for the average Dominican citizen, a situation that leaves him indignant.
“Thank the Lord that David Ortiz is a charismatic, well-known and cared-for personality that has been taken in by Boston, because this is not the case for every Dominican."
Jimmy Durán, too, worries how the shooting has cast the country and its people worldwide in a bad light.
“We are mourning," said Durán, 44, a Dominican banker who lives in East Falls, "because he represents the achievement of our nation in the United States.”
It also highlights how corruption and a lack of leadership by current authorities has led to an increase in violence and crime there. What Dominicans need, Durán said, is a new generation of leaders on the island and elsewhere.
In the meantime, if there are no ramifications for some of the most infamous corruption cases in Latin America — bribery by Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht, for instance — why would anyone fear repercussions in the shooting of Big Papi?
“Our youth see that our leaders face no consequences in this culture of impunity that exists.”
Other major league Latino players have been victims of gun violence in their home countries. Carl Herrera Allen, the former NBA player with the Houston Rockets and first Venezuelan to play for the league, was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery in a Caracas restaurant in 2014.
Leotulfo Giménez, 69, may not be Dominican (he’s from Laras, Venezuela), and he may be a Yankees fan, but he said he has nothing but admiration for Big Papi, in his view the best designated hitter in MLB history.
“David Ortiz is bigger than Dominican Republic," said the Poplar resident. "Bigger than Boston. Bigger than the sport. He deserves the respect and consideration of all Latinos around the world.”