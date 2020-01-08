Sheppard, known as Wavy, was 29 years old when he took part in the robbery of Love’s Pharmacy in Overbrook and his accomplice shot and killed the owner, 64-year-old Thomas Brannan. Brannan’s daughter, Regina Marcellus, now 58, said the murder was devastating for her family and their community, and that their pain was renewed when they learned that the Board of Pardons had recommended Sheppard for commutation without giving her family an opportunity to weigh in.