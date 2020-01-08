The stolen jeans were recovered, and the Delaware County denim shop they were swiped from closed long ago. Now, the 1992 retail theft charge against David Sheppard has finally been dropped as well.
“We are ending the prosecution of ... this 28-year-old retail theft case of a pair of jeans that never left the Springfield Mall,” newly sworn-in Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a news conference Wednesday. “We are not going to spend another dollar of taxpayers’ money pursuing that case.”
It was among the first official actions taken by Stollsteimer, who campaigned as a progressive in a county that had never before elected a Democrat to the post. And, it brings to a close a case that had drawn national attention, symbolizing a political and philosophical divide over efforts to revive Pennsylvania’s long-dormant and dysfunctional commutation process.
Sheppard, 54, spent most of the 28 years he was supposedly a fugitive from Delaware County in a Pennsylvania state prison, serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. In December, Gov. Tom Wolf granted him a commutation — a rare act of clemency that, in recent years, has been granted to less than 1% of Pennsylvania’s lifers.
Then-Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said she was the pursuing old retail theft case out of a sense of justice, over concerns that the commutation had advanced without victim input.
Sheppard, known as Wavy, was 29 years old when he took part in the robbery of Love’s Pharmacy in Overbrook and his accomplice shot and killed the owner, 64-year-old Thomas Brannan. Brannan’s daughter, Regina Marcellus, now 58, said the murder was devastating for her family and their community, and that their pain was renewed when they learned that the Board of Pardons had recommended Sheppard for commutation without giving her family an opportunity to weigh in.
Stollsteimer praised former Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel McDevitt, who led the push to prosecute the retail theft case, for ensuring the victims had their say before the governor granted clemency. Stollsteimer also reached out to Brannan’s family before deciding to withdraw the charges, he said.
“But everything the office did after that was questionable,” he said. Stollsteimer announced McDevitt’s termination in December, along with about one-quarter of the DA Office staff.
The district attorney called the retail theft case a “political stunt” through which Copeland was “auditioning for a job in the Trump administration.” He noted that it could have yielded serious consequences, since a new criminal conviction would have overturned Sheppard’s commutation.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman likewise said he met with the family in December — but he still took to social media to rail against the retail-theft prosecution, which drew national media coverage and even Twitter advocacy from Kim Kardashian.
Fetterman contended that the case was a waste of government resources, since Sheppard has already served more than 25 years in prison. Even with commutation, he is required to live in a halfway house for a year and will spend the rest of his life on parole.
Reached by phone before his release from prison, Sheppard expressed confusion about the political division that had swept his case into the spotlight. “This can’t be about no 30-year-old retail theft,” he said.
A father of five and grandfather of 13, Sheppard said he hopes to move to Hagerstown, Md., where his brother has a room and a custodial job waiting for him.