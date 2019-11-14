A Delaware County judge Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old Newtown Square man with six DUI convictions to 25½ to 51 years in prison for a February crash that killed a woman and injured her husband.
David Strowhouer, who had been driving his father’s pickup truck after a day of drinking at his mother’s memorial service, was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the death of Deana Eckman, 45, of Brookhaven.
She was returning home from a nephew’s birthday party with her husband when Strowhouer veered into their lane in Upper Chichester Township while trying to pass a van and struck her head-on.
Strowhouer pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and a host of other felonies. Those offenses carried a maximum penalty of 85 years in prison.
Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Alice Brennan’s sentence was higher than the 21½ to 43 years requested by Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel McDevitt during the hearing at the county courthouse in Media.
“Mr. Strowhouer, you are here because of decisions that you made ... ,” the judge told the weeping defendant. “Your decisions have determined your destiny.”
In an interview afterward, McDevitt said that Strowhouer “never should have been on the road. He refused to be rehabilitated and he continued to drink and drive, and sadly someone had to lose their life before he’s off the street for decades.”
Strowhouer’s attorney, Brian Malloy, told the judge that there were no excuses for his client’s actions, but argued that he was still capable of being rehabilitated, and asked for a sentence of 10 to 43 years.
He called his client “a sad man who has been struggling with drug and alcohol abuse and struggling with decision-making.” He declined to say whether he intended to appeal the sentence.
Christian Eckman, 48, Deana’s husband of 17 years, who was driving the vehicle when she was killed, said he was satisfied with the sentence.
“He can do his remorseful stuff all he wants, but he had plenty of chances,” Eckman said of Strowhouer.
“There really are no words to describe her,” he said of his wife. “I used to kid she was 4-foot-11 but left a footprint the size of a building. ... She was just a sweetheart.”
Deana’s mother, Roseann DeRosa, said of the sentence: “It’s about time, because he should have gotten more time on the fourth and fifth DUIs. The judge did her job this time.”
Strowhouer, she said, “has given us a lifetime of grief, so I wish nothing more than that for him. ... He drove like that for 10 years. Something should have kicked in his head to do the right thing. He was like a wrecking ball on the road. I’m surprised he hasn’t killed more people.”
She said her daughter “was a phenomenal person. Always giving, always helping people.”
In August, the family had welcomed Strowhouer’s guilty plea, saying it was the first time he had truly faced the consequences of his actions after five DUI convictions in nine years.
Strowhouer had been behind the wheel of his father’s pickup truck after a day of drinking at his mother’s memorial service, investigators said.
His brother and sister-in-law, in testimony at his preliminary hearing, said they had tried to prevent him from taking the vehicle, and ran after him when he left their home to climb into its driver’s seat.
After the crash, Strowhouer initially lied to investigators, saying that he was a passenger in the truck and that it had been driven by his cousin. That cousin, police later determined, was in Puerto Rico at the time.
Strowhouer tested positive for cocaine, marijuana, and Valium, investigators said. His driver’s license had been revoked in Pennsylvania, and a second license issued to him in Florida had expired by the time of the crash.
Strowhouer had been paroled from a state prison sentence in Pennsylvania for DUI five months before the fatal crash.