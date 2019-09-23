A 21-year-old Paulsboro man has been sentenced to 24 years in state prison for killing a former Paulsboro High School wrestling star, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said Monday.
Anthony Kille was found guilty by a Superior Court jury last month of aggravated manslaughter and related offenses in the fatal shooting of Davontae Randall, 21, also of Paulsboro. Kille was sentenced Friday, Fiore said.
About 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2018, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Buck Street in Paulsboro and found Randall suffering from several bullet wounds. Randall was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury and pronounced dead later that night.
Kille was identified as the gunman and he surrendered Aug. 28 to the Atlantic City Police Department.
Randall placed sixth in the 285-pound class in the 2015 New Jersey statewide championship tournament.
He was a soon-to-be-father when he was killed.