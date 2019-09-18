A 26-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a parked car Wednesday in Willingboro Township, authorities said.
Deasia Ayres, of Willingboro, was found on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of the township, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon in a statement. The discovery was reported to police around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators can call the Willingboro Township Police Department tip line at 609-877-6958, Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.