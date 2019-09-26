Two men were charged Wednesday with the fatal shooting last week of a Willingboro woman, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.
Devon Woods, 25, of Trenton, and Sam T. Gore, 25, of Willingboro, were arrested at their homes Wednesday and were being held at the Burlington County Jail awaiting court appearances, Coffina said. Both men were charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.
Deasia Ayres, 26, was found dead Sept. 18. inside her Dodge Durango parked on Baldwin Lane in Willingboro. She had been shot in the back of the neck and head.
Coffina said Woods pulled the trigger and the motive for the shooting was believed to have been a robbery.