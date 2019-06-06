Soon, Barlow was peering at the crumbling remains of the cell he had occupied for eight months on death row with an academic curiosity. There was the iron bed, attached to the wall. There, the stubs of the security fence poking from the concrete floor (the fence itself was sold for scrap in the 1970s). There, the headphone jack that piped local radio, his lone and constant friend, except for that one night when the guards took away his headphones as punishment — and gave them back the next day after listening to his singing all night long.