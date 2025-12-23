Delaware governor says suspect dead after active shooter reported in Wilmington

Delaware State Police shot and killed a suspect while responding to a report of an active shooter on Tuesday in Wilmington.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer wrote on X, former known as Twitter, that the suspected shooter was “confirmed deceased.”

Police have not said whether anyone else was injured by gunfire.

State police first posted on X around 2 p.m., saying there was an active shooter at the Department of Motor Vehicles bureau on Hessler Boulevard, close to Interstate 495 and Route 13.

In a follow-up post, police said one suspect was in custody. They asked people to avoid the area during their investigation and said further updates would follow.

