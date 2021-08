A child was shot in Chester on Thursday but was expected to survive, police said.

The child was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and then was transported to the The duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., Chester Police Captain James P. Chubb said in an email late Thursday night.

6abc for WPVI, Channel 6, reported that the victim was a baby and that the shooting was accidental.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue, 6abc reported.