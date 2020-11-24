Delaware County officials are investigating a “disruption” to the county’s computer system, and have convened a criminal investigation into the cyber attack, a county spokesperson said Tuesday.
Details about the disruption and the damage that it caused were scare, but members of county council stressed that the Board of Elections and Department of Emergency Services were not affected — both use separate networks.
The disruption was discovered Monday, and county employees were notified immediately, according to officials. But it was unclear Tuesday when the attack on the network began.
”The investigation is ongoing and we are working with computer forensic specialists to understand the full nature and scope of the event and confirm accurate information before sharing the details,” county council said in a statement. “County employees have been notified and provided with information and instructions.”
A spokesperson for District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the attack on the county‘s network is being investigated by both federal authorities and local detectives.