After months of searching, Delaware County officials on Wednesday appointed three members of the public to a new board that will oversee how the county jail is operated.
County Council unanimously approved the appointments of Brian Corson, Jonathan Abdur-Rahim King and Deborah Love, all of whom are active on other boards and organizations in the county.
Council began soliciting residents to apply for the new Jail Oversight Board in October, when its members unanimously voted to replace the existing, politically appointed Board of Prison Inspectors. The previous board had managed George W. Hill Correctional Facility since the 1990s, when it became the only county jail in the state to be operated by a private company.
The jail has come under heightened scrutiny amid wrongful-death lawsuits and increased activism from the Delaware County Coalition for Prison Reform. Earlier this month, John Reilly, George W. Hill’s longtime superintendent, retired after an Inquirer investigation detailed allegations against him of racist and abusive behavior.
Reilly’s retirement was effective Wednesday, and his replacement has not been named. His duties have been temporarily given to Donna Mellon, an assistant superintendent at the jail, according to sources in county government.
In his resignation letter, obtained by The Inquirer, Reilly said he chose “not to be a distraction from [county officials’] work or the important work to be started by the county Jail Oversight Board.”
County Executive Director Marianne Grace, who reviewed the applications for the Jail Oversight Board, said Wednesday that she had interviewed 33 candidates. Grace said her final selections were chosen for their varied experiences and backgrounds.
They will serve three-year terms on the oversight board, which also will include the county sheriff, county controller, county executive director, two judges, and the County Council’s chairperson.
Corson, 38, is the founder and executive director of MVP Recovery, a program that provides support and housing for people recovering from drug addiction, and is also a member of the county’s Heroin Taskforce.
King, 54, is a community activist in Chester, his hometown, and previously worked as community affairs liaison in the administration of former mayor John Linder. He has served as a board member of the Delaware County Literacy Council since 2012.
Love, 64, is one of the outgoing members of the county’s Board of Prison Inspectors, the only holdover from that board to be appointed to its replacement. A registered nurse, she previously served as a township supervisor in Chadds Ford.
Her nomination by Grace raised concern from Democratic Councilman Kevin Madden, who asserted that Love did little to address the issues plaguing the jail during her six months on the previous board. Ultimately, he relented.
County Council unanimously voted to replace the Board of Prison Inspectors in October amid mounting pressure from activists, many of whom have relatives incarcerated at the county jail.
Two previous attempts to replace the board had been introduced by Madden and fellow Democratic Councilman Brian Zidek, both times failing along party lines.
Council Chairman John McBlain said the Republicans’ approval on the third attempt came after consulting with the county’s president judge, Kevin F. Kelly, who gave his blessing for the new board.