An inmate at Delaware County’s prison has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses for an attack last week on a corrections officer, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Wednesday.
Khaishaun Farmer, who has been incarcerated at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility since June on weapons charges, was still being held at the prison pending a court appearance, Stollsteimer said.
The assault happened Friday. The corrections officer, who was not named, was locking down a unit when Farmer allegedly blocked the door to his cell, and then body-slammed the officer and continued to attack him as he lay unconscious, Stollsteimer said.
The officer was hospitalized with three broken vertebrae, possible internal bleeding, and a laceration to the head.
Stollsteimer said Farmer has admitted to punching the victim, body slamming him, and then getting on top of him and striking his face.