The Dover Air Force base will conduct a C-17 Globemaster III flyover across Delaware on Wednesday to salute the state’s first responders fighting against the coronavirus.
The large aircraft is scheduled to fly over Christiana at 3:15 p.m. and proceed south to reach Dover at 3:30 p.m. The plane will then fly to Milford at 3:40 p.m. before turning to Lewes at 3:45 p.m., then turning west to reach Seaford at 3:50 p.m., before turning back north and returning to Dover.
“Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and Team Dover is proud to serve alongside the first responders, medical professionals and all other frontline personnel during COVID-19 response efforts,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, in a statement. “We hope these flybys inspire our local communities to remain resilient during these trying times and reassure them that Dover AFB continues its unwavering support.”
Wednesday’s hour-long flyover is one of a series of efforts from the military to pay tribute to the nation’s healthcare workers working to save lives amid the pandemic. Last week, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Philadelphia, Delaware, New Jersey and New York.
During the Philadelphia flyover, hundreds of people gathered across the city, including on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art where most did not follow social distancing guidelines.