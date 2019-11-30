A five-year veteran of the Delaware State Police has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting an armed Lewes resident who had been making suicidal statements before he was shot, police said.
Delaware State Police provided the following account:
Troopers responded to a residence on the 300 block of East Savannah Road around 8:20 p.m. Friday to assist the Lewes Police Department on a call about someone armed with a handgun threatening suicide.
Officers arrived at the home to find a 46-year-old male standing in the driveway holding a handgun and threatening to kill himself. While officers talked to the man, he placed the weapon on the ground two different times. When he again went to pick it up, he ignored commands not to do so and pointed the gun at state police troopers and officers from the Lewes Police Department.
A trooper fired his service rifle, striking the man in the upper torso. The man, whose identity has not been revealed pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital.
An investigation continues.