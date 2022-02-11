Forty years after Denise Pierson was found beaten to death along an isolated railroad track in Marcus Hook, investigators announced Friday that they arrested one of the men they believe was responsible.

Wayne Anthony Walker, 58, of Linwood, was taken into custody late Thursday and charged with murder, kidnapping, conspiracy and related offenses. He remained in custody, denied bail.

Pierson, 18, was reported missing from her home in Marcus Hook in April 1981. Her body was found three years later on the tracks at 7th and Market streets in Marcus Hook, and an autopsy determined she died from blunt-force injuries to her head, according to court documents.

Walker was long considered a suspect in Pierson’s death and over the years, he gave interviews to state police detectives probing the case. But it wasn’t until the state police re-opened the investigation into Pierson’s murder in 2018, with assistance from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, that authorities said they were able to connect him to the crime.

“For forty long years the family of Denise Pierson has sought answers in connection with the death of their loved one,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement. “We hope that today’s announcement brings a measure of healing and closure that they’ve been denied for too long.”

In a 1994 interview with detectives, Walker said he and Pierson attended a party at his friend Peter Horne’s house on the night of the murder, according to the affidavit of probable caused for his arrest. Horne had met Pierson through her mother, who often brought her car into the auto shop where he worked, police said.

During the party, Pierson became upset and tried to leave, and Horne hit her in the head with a billy club, the affidavit said. Walker, Horne and other, unidentified men bound Pierson and took her to the railroad tracks, where investigators say the group covered her body with bushes in an attempt to hide it.

An examination of Pierson’s body conducted in October by state police investigators found that it bore slash marks that matched a six-inch folding knife that had been recovered at the scene and held in storage for four decades, the affidavit said.

Horne died in 2013 while serving a sentence in state prison for stalking and harassing a woman in the Pocono Mountains. Shortly before Pierson’s body was found in 1984, a call was made from Horne’s residence to the county mental-health services hotline by a caller who claimed to have killed her, the affidavit said. When police investigated, Horne denied making the call, but officers recovered billy clubs from his home that matched the description of the murder weapon, according to the affidavit.

Detectives noted at the time that the site where Pierson’s body was abandoned was 300 feet from Horne’s home.

After state police reopened the case, Horne’s widow told detectives he had threatened her and warned her not to tell police about the billy clubs and that she believed he was responsible for Pierson’s death, the affidavit said.

Investigators are still searching for additional suspects, and asked anyone with information about the case to call state police’s Troop K barracks at 215-452-5216.