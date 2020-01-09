Just as they’d done “many times before,” according to Thomas J. Vesper, Fields’ attorney, then-13-year-old Colt Fields, his older brother, and his brother’s friend walked into the Cumberland Mall Dick’s Sporting Goods by themselves on Oct. 7, 2017. They made a beeline for the store’s “golf services” section. The area features hitting bays where customers can use “state-of-the-art technology” to “collect and display information relating to the flight of your ball after contact,” according to Dick’s website.