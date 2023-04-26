What’s going on with Disney and DeSantis explained through Disney plots

Disney is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.), claiming that the Republican with sights on a presidential run is spearheading a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” Disney officials say the governor’s retaliation is fueled by the company’s opposition to DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education law, known by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

The lawsuit was filed in Tallahassee shortly after a Disney World oversight board, that was appointed by DeSantis, voted to void a deal that would ensure theme park design and construction decisions remain in Disney’s control.

It’s the latest chapter of a yearslong series of events between Disney and DeSantis that feels downright cinematic. So to explain what’s going on, we’re breaking down significant moments the best way we know how — as Disney movie plotlines.

DeSantis signs “Don’t Say Gay” as explained by Pocahontas

In March 2022, despite vocal opposition from Florida’s LGBT community, DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. The law’s language is intentionally vague, critics say, in turn silencing educators on all topics related to gender identity and affirmation. Because of the harm it could cause queer students, the law quickly earned the nickname “Don’t Say Gay.”

This is kind of like in Pocahontas where Gov. Ratcliffe signs a law that lets his men mine for gold on Indigenous land. The law leads to conflict and built-up tension between the settlers and natives. In a similar vein, fans and employees of Disney — which hosts Pride events and, as a brand, centers on identity affirmation — urged company leaders to speak out against DeSantis’ new law, particularly because of the financial power Disney has.

Disney and its Orlando-area Walt Disney World are a major source of Florida tourism and economic traction.

Disney speaks out against “Don’t Say Gay” as explained by The Lion King

While Disney was silent at first, officials eventually denounced the law after public pressure and walkouts from fans and employees. Then-CEO Bob Chapek publicly criticized “Don’t Say Gay.”

“It could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, nonbinary, and transgender kids and families,” Chapek said at the time.

In The Lion King, when Scar becomes king, he quickly brings in policies that his constituents don’t agree with and say could be harmful.

Notably, he grants hyenas hunting rights in the Pride Lands, which leads to desertification and drought. In response, Simba returns to the Pride Lands and speaks out against Scar’s leadership. He ultimately leads a rebellion and becomes king himself.

DeSantis introduces a bill to gain more power over Disney as explained by Frozen

Before DeSantis became governor, Disney and the Florida House signed an agreement that allowed it to operate independently, controlling most future construction and other big decisions.

The agreement removed Disney’s need to ask boards to approve high-density projects or buildings of any height. The agreement is in effect until perpetuity or “until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of England’s King Charles III.” It also prevents DeSantis’ board from using Disney’s name or branding without the company’s permission.

But Monday, a DeSantis-appointed oversight board voted to nullify the agreement. And before that, DeSantis signed legislation last April — following the company speaking out against “Don’t Say Gay,” that stripped Disney of its special tax zone district, which was established in 1967 and gave Walt Disney World the same municipal authority as a county government. DeSantis’ new bill would give Florida more oversight over future development within Disney World.

Previously, Disney World functioned fairly independently from the state. Similarly, in Frozen, Queen Elsa isolates herself from the kingdom of Arendelle out of fear of her own icy powers. But once her powers are accidentally revealed, the town takes a sudden interest in her abilities.

Disney says DeSantis’ moves are retaliatory as explained by The Little Mermaid

Now, Disney claims that DeSantis’ gestures are motivated by an effort to retaliate against the company for initially speaking out. They’re essentially saying that DeSantis is pulling a King Triton from The Little Mermaid. After he catches Ariel frequently visiting the human world and starting to fall for Prince Eric, King Triton punishes her by destroying her collection of human objects. In a similar vein, Disney says that DeSantis is “destroying” their established protocol.

What’s next?

DeSantis has promised additional retribution against Disney, according to the Associated Press, including proposals to enhance the state’s oversight of Disney World rides and floating the suggestion of building a prison nearby. In A Bug’s Life, Hopper the grasshopper also imposes strict inspections where he ensures the bugs are collecting enough food for him — the bugs eventually rebel against him.

Unlike court scenes in Disney movies, which usually conclude within moments, if Disney and DeSantis go to court, it could take years to settle and cost the company and Florida government thousands, if not millions, of dollars the Orlando Sentinel reported.