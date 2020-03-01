“That was very cool and very iconic and really fun for them to let a woman do it and sort of inject some flounce into that masculine tableau,” she says, noting Dispatches also filmed inside the museum on a Monday when the building is usually closed to the public. “It was very funny because you have a bunch of crew members working around priceless art. And then you have all these security and docent people watching and they’re just like, ‘Please don’t get too close to the Monet!’ ”