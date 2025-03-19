DOGE moves to end 1 in 10 federal leases in the Philly area. Here’s where the cuts hit.

Over the last month, President Donald Trump’s administration has moved to cancel at least 17 federal leases in the Philadelphia region and signaled interest in selling at least three more properties.

Those actions are part of a dramatic downsizing effort led by billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, which has recommended thousands of layoffs across the federal workforce as well as cuts to thousands of contracts and rental agreements.

So far, the cuts here have only impacted a fraction of the federal government’s sizable real estate footprint in the region.

The General Services Administration reported 126 leases in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, totaling more than 3.5 million square feet and generating more than $108 million in annual rent, according to a federal lease document dated from December. That includes the city, the Pennsylvania collar counties, as well as four neighboring counties in New Jersey and New Castle County, Del.

DOGE’s earmarked cancellations here amount to about 13% of all federal leases.

In Philadelphia alone, where the government’s rental portfolio includes more than 50 leases exceeding 2.7 million square feet, DOGE’s database lists six lease cancellations so far. Another three target the Pennsylvania suburbs, one in the surrounding counties in New Jersey, and seven in Wilmington, Del.

DOGE’s reported cancellations in Philadelphia include a 44,765-square-foot office space used by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission above Suburban Station, a 1,000-square-foot apartment used by the U.S. Secret Service for the detail that watched Ashley Biden, the former president’s daughter, and a 4,823-square-foot office space leased for The Agricultural Marketing Service. Trump said this week he was ending security details for the daughter and Hunter Biden, the former president’s son, “immediately.”

In the suburbs, DOGE axed another 7,111 square-foot office space in Burlington County leased by the Agricultural Marketing Service, as well as two smaller offices in King of Prussia used by the U.S. Inspector General.

It is not clear when the leases would end, and in some cases, agencies have contested the claims made by DOGE. Musk’s cost-cutting wing did not directly notify some of the impact agencies of the cancellations.

The General Services Administration, the independent federal agency that manages government property, declined to confirm how many of the DOGE-flagged leases have been terminated in the region.

“GSA is reviewing all options to optimize our footprint and building utilization,” a GSA spokesperson said.

Two weeks ago, amid the sweeping cutbacks, GSA also published an online list of 443 “noncore” federally owned properties that it had designated for potential sale. Within hours, the list was taken down, and replaced with a “coming soon” message.

But the initial list nonetheless contained three massive administrative buildings in Philadelphia, including the historic U.S. Customhouse in Old City, the Mid-Atlantic Social Security Center at Third and Spring Garden Streets, and what appeared to be a Veterans Affairs Department building on Wissahickon Avenue.

The trio of buildings represent a fraction of the government’s holdings — which include more than 80 properties in Philadelphia alone, according to city records. That building stock ranges from small, aging post office buildings to the brutalist-style U.S. Mint on Independence Mall.

The GSA said it is seeking to reduce maintenance liabilities, while also supporting return-to-office orders for federal workers. Trump-appointed GSA Administrator Stephen Ehikian also seeks to build public-private partnerships around real estate, according to a spokesperson.