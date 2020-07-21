A Northeast Pennsylvania man who turned a drunken fist fight inside a Chester County nightclub into a deadly shooting was sentenced late Monday to 20-to-40 years in prison.
In early March, a county jury found Dominic “Buddha” Poulson, 30, guilty of third-degree murder and carrying a gun without a license in the death of Victor Wilson.
The shooting took place in September 2017, when the men crossed paths inside the Malibu Club in South Coatesville, according to police.
Inside the club, they began arguing by the door shortly after Wilson arrived. The fight turned physical and, at one point, Wilson pushed Poulson to the ground, according to court documents.
The two then walked outside to have a fistfight, a “fair one” as witnesses told police. But, instead, Poulson pulled the gun and shot Wilson with a revolver he was not licensed to carry. After Wilson fell to the ground, Poulson stood over him on the street, shot him several more times, and fled, according to the documents.
Wilson, a 40-year-old produce manager at a local Acme, was declared dead at the scene.
During the trial, Poulson’s attorney asserted that the shooting was in self-defense. He said Poulson believed that Wilson was reaching for a box cutter, but prosecutors noted that no such weapon was found at the scene.
The party was crowded, and many who witnessed the deadly altercation aided police. Poulson, of Luzerne County, was easy to identify, authorities said, because of tattoos on his forehead and neck that read “CTF” for Cut Throat Family.
Cut Throat Family is a criminal organization active throughout the northern East Coast, then-District Attorney Thomas P. Hogan said at the time.
“This is a case where a shoving match turned into a cold-blooded murder,” Hogan said after Poulson’s arrest. “The victim, a hardworking guy who was just celebrating a promotion, was gunned down because an out-of-town criminal felt disrespected.”