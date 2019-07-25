I do think that film responds to what is happening in social movements. Five years ago, most of my white students, and some of the black students I teach at NYU, thought we were in a post-racial society. They couldn’t see why it was important to write their black characters with a sense of their particular culture. I’d have to tell them the importance of writing a black character that shows a full person. Where are the photos of a black family in the apartment? What is the art on the walls? Now today’s students have come of age in age of Black Lives Matter and police shootings. They are looking at what films can do and should do... We are in a kind of Renaissance in a way.