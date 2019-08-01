Pointing out these facts is not racist. It is also not racist to say that no one would want to live in these conditions — we should all agree that no one should have to. Nor is it racist to point out that this human tragedy is the responsibility of Baltimore’s leaders, and the direct result of five decades of Democratic rule. Democrats have held a lock on the Baltimore mayor’s office since 1967. They run the city council, the school system, the sanitation system, the housing authority and police department, and they represent the city in Washington. Gov. Larry Hogan, only the second Republican governor of Maryland since 1969, does bear some responsibility. But Baltimore is a deep-blue city in a deep-blue state; its plight is almost entirely a Democrat-created disaster.