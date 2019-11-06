A 25-year-old man was fatally wounded in a double shooting Tuesday night by two male assailants riding ATVs in North Philadelphia, police said.
About 7:45 p.m., the two victims were shot in the 2000 block of North College Avenue. The 25-year-old was shot several times, including twice in the head. He was rushed by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.
The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot once in the left thigh. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
A police helicopter followed one of the ATV riders to the 4600 block of McKinley Street in the city’s Wissinoming section, where he was apprehended by police on the ground, police said.