A man was killed in a double shooting late Wednesday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.
Just after 5:20 p.m. in the 600 block of South 60th Street, a 28-year-old man was shot several times throughout his body. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:27.
A 52-year-old man shot once in the right hand also was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian and was listed in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests and no other details were immediately available.