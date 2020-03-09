Two men were wounded — one critically — in a shooting Monday evening in the city’s Germantown section, police said.
Just before 6:30 p.m. outside in the 5200 block of Pulaski Avenue, a 29-year-old man was shot one time in the head by an unknown assailant. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
A 44-year-old man shot once in the right leg also was taken by police to Temple and was reported in stable condition.
No other details were immediately available.