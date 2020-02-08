A 39-year-old man was fatally wounded in a double shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Olney section, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was shot once in the left torso by an unknown assailant just after 3:10 p.m. outside in the 5200 block of North Third Street. He was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:22.
A 40-year-old man who was shot in the face also was taken by police to Einstein and was listed in stable condition.
No arrests were reported and no other details were available.