Almost a year after the owner of a West Philadelphia corner food store fatally shot a masked armed robber, the store’s new owner and a customer were shot Monday night by two gunmen who targeted the customer, Philadelphia Police said Tuesday.
The gunfire erupted shortly before 7 p.m. at the 54 & Wyalusing Food Market, at 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue. Two male suspects walked by the store, doubled back, looked through the glass door, went inside, and opened fire on an 18-year-old man, according to Capt. Frank Milillo, commanding officer of Southwest Detectives.
“We have no motive right now, but apparently it looks like this male may have been targeted,” Milillo told reporters at an afternoon news conference. “We’re in the process of trying to ascertain and go through video so we can get some photos out.”
The 18-year-old man, hospitalized in critical but stable condition, was shot twice in the buttocks, once in the neck, and once in the left arm, Milillo said. The owner, Franklin Peralta, 38, received a graze wound to the lower left leg while cooking a cheesesteak.
Both suspects are black men with beards, Milillo said. One had a black gun and wore a dark hoodie and dark pants; the other was thin and wore a hoodie and dark pants with a reflective patch on the bottom right leg.
A block away, at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot in the groin at Pennsgrove and Conestoga Streets. He was hospitalized in stable condition. “Of course we’re going to look into that,” Milillo said. “It’s right in the vicinity, it’s a block away from this shooting.”
Tipsters should call Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3184 or 215-686-TIPS or TIPS@phillypolice.com.
Last March, the market’s previous owner, Elvis Nuñez, shot a gunman who burst through the front door and took a shot at him. The shooting was ruled justifiable homicide by the District Attorney’s Office.
“It was the only way I could stay alive with my family,” Nuñez said the day after the shooting. “It was going to be me or the person.” Nuñez said he didn’t want to have to carry a gun, “but there are a lot of bad people in Philly and I have to protect my family and I have to protect myself.”