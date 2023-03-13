Drake is coming to South Philly this summer

Drake is coming to South Philly.

The Canadian rapper has announced his It’s All A Blur Tour, which pairs him with opener 21 Savage and kicks off in New Orleans on June 16.

The tour will come to the Wells Fargo Center on July 31. The title of the headline trek refers not to an album, but to the flurry of activity that has kept the rapper born Aubrey Drake Graham at the top of the charts in the past decade.

Since he last took to the road with the Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour, which paired him with the Atlanta rap group Migos, Drake has released three albums: Certified Lover Boy in 2021; Honestly, Nevermind, which came out in June 2022 and featured one song, “Jimmy Cooks,” with 21 Savage; and Her Loss, a full length collaboration with 21 Savage which followed in November of last year, with all 16 songs debuting in Billboard Hot 100.

Like Taylor Swift, who called the concert jaunt that brings her to Lincoln Financial Field for three nights in May, the Eras Tour, Drake is mounting his first tour since the pandemic as a career retrospective. Rather than tying it to one album, it means to reflect an extended whirlwind on top of the hip-hop and pop world: It’s All a Blur.

The general on sale time for Drake tickets is 12 p.m. on March 17 on Drakerelated.com. However, there are two pre-sales. The Cash App presale kicks off Wednesday at noon cash.app/drake-presale and a Sprite presale begins on Thursday at noon. Fans can sign up at Sprite.com. Details about both pre-sales are also at drakerelated.com.