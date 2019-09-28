NBC10 reporter and anchor Dray Clark was arrested Friday after a violent incident that the station said involved his girlfriend.
Clark, 41, of Chester, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and related offenses, according to court records.
The station reported that Clark’s arrest report states that he got into an argument with his girlfriend outside his home and struck her several times and choked her. The woman then entered Clark’s home because her son was inside and Clark allegedly again assaulted and choked her. The police report said that Clark had been arrested last weekend in Wilmington for allegedly assaulting the same woman, the station said.
Bail for Clark was set at $20,000.
Clark could not be reached for comment Friday night. His last public posts on Twitter and Facebook are from Sept. 15.
NBC10 said in a statement: “Station management learned today that Dray Clark was arrested on both domestic violence related case. We take these allegations very seriously. Effective immediately, Dray will be off the air pending the station’s investigation.”