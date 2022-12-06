Every visitor to Drea Drasher’s house knew the rule: If you were dropping by to say hello, you had to visit Olivia’s room first.

The 20-year-old greeted everyone with a smile, Drasher said Tuesday. She was full of life and love, and was at her happiest when surrounded by her loved ones.

Drasher is clinging to those memories this week as she and her family struggle to pick up the pieces of their lives after what police describe as an intentionally set fire destroyed their home in Darby Township and killed her daughter.

“I don’t know why this happened, or even how this could happen to us,” Drasher said. “There are so many different emotions and questions right now, but as far as support, we have plenty.”

The fire was set early Sunday on the home’s front porch, directly outside the bedroom where Olivia Drasher was sleeping, according to the family. Drasher had cerebral palsy, was nonverbal and confined to a wheelchair, and her home aide was the first person to alert the family to the blaze.

Drea Drasher woke up to the nurse screaming about the fire, and in a panic rushed to get Olivia’s twin sister, Raquelle, out of the home safely.

“I could see the fire through our front door, but at the time I didn’t process that it was our house burning — I thought it was outside,” Drasher said. “But that fire moved faster than I could imagine.”

She thought she’d have time to return and help escort Olivia out of the house, but by then the smoke had become too thick, and the fire too dangerous. Olivia’s nurse barely was able to escape herself, and suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation in the process, Drasher said.

She watched, awash in panic, as bystanders tried to break the window to her daughter’s bedroom to free her. Her usually quiet neighborhood rallied around her that night, she said, offering her support and comfort. One neighbor gave her his jacket, wrapping it around her shoulders to brace her against the early-morning chill.

Drasher, who works as a Philadelphia police officer in South Philly’s 1st District, said the amount of aid that continues to come in, from donations of clothing and food, to simple good wishes, is nearly overwhelming.

“I’m not used to asking for help, I’m used to helping people, so I don’t even know where to begin,” she said. “But with all the support we’re getting, we’ll figure it out.”

The source of the fire remains under investigation, but police have said the blaze appears to have been deliberately set. A person of interest has been taken into custody, according to investigators, but no charges have been filed as of Tuesday.

In an online fundraiser, Drasher’s oldest daughter, Amira Rogers, said that the person she believes to be responsible for the fire used to work with her at a local post office. She had ended their romantic relationship, and, in response, she said, he allegedly set the fire at her home.

Drasher declined to comment on the alleged suspect, saying only that he is “an evil person, a demon.”

“Whoever started that fire didn’t want anyone to get out,” she said. “He chose that area specifically. He knows the layout of my house.”