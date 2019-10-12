Philadelphia police on Friday released a sketch of the man suspected of raping a Drexel University student at an off-campus residence on Wednesday.
The suspect was described as a black male, 18 to 23 years old, 5-foot-5, thin build, with no facial hair, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers. He was last seen carrying a smartphone with a red case.
University police were told about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday that a rape of a female student occurred inside a residence on the 3200 block of Winter Street.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University police at 215-895-2222.
“The Department of Public Safety is encouraging members of the community to be on heightened awareness of their surroundings. Walk in groups and in well-lit areas. Make sure vehicles and residences are locked and secured,” Eileen Behr, vice president of the university’s Department of Public Safety, said in a statement on Wednesday.