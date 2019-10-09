Police were investigating a reported rape of a female Drexel University student at an off-campus residence on Wednesday, officials said.
University police were told about 12:50 p.m. that a rape occurred inside a residence in the 3200 block of Winter Street.
The suspect was described as a black male, about 5-feet 5-inches tall, with no facial hair, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers.
He was last seen carrying a smartphone with a red case and fled in an unknown direction.
No further information about the student or the suspect was released.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation was asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University police at 215-895-2222.
“The Department of Public Safety is encouraging members of the community to be on heightened awareness of their surroundings, walk in groups and in well-lit areas. Make sure vehicles and residences are locked and secured,” Eileen Behr, vice president of the university’s Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.