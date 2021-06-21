State and local investigators dismantled an eight-member drug ring operating in Philadelphia and Montgomery and Delaware Counties, a group Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday was responsible for pushing thousands of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine, opioids, and marijuana throughout the region.

The group’s alleged leader, Luis Llamas, 36, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, operating a corrupt organization, gun violations, and related offenses.

Also arrested during a series of raids at homes throughout the three counties affected by the drug ring were Lolyta Lee, 57, of Pottstown; Kenneth Simon, 44, of Cheltenham; and Tiffany Simon, 40, Juwan Woods, 38, and Zahid Igbal, 24, all of Philadelphia.

All remained in custody Monday, unable to post bail.

Only Woods had hired an attorney, Jonathan Altschuler, as of Monday. He declined to comment on the case.

Two other alleged members of Llamas’ organization, Hugo Hyland, 31, of Upper Darby, and Richard Vega, 37, of Philadelphia, are being sought by investigators.

During raids last week that led to the arrests, investigators recovered large amounts of illegal drugs the group is accused of selling — including 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,500 doses of heroin laced with fentanyl — as well as 11 illegal guns and almost $153,000, according to Shapiro.

“My office, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, is working overtime to shut down gun and drug trafficking organizations and protect Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Investigators began probing Llamas’ drug ring in October, when they began to make a series of undercover purchases of methamphetamine from his associates, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

During transactions with the group, investigators learned that each member played a role in the supply, storage, preparation, or sale of the illegal drugs, the affidavit said.