Malala Yousafzai shares a photo of herself in an Eagles T-shirt

It’s that time of year again.

Friends, family, and celebrities take stock of the year on social media with carousels of photos noting the year’s highlights.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education advocate, is no different.

In a brief post shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, Yousafzai shared seven photos and looked back fondly on her travels to Egypt, Greece, Tanzania, and Ireland.

She celebrated sampling pastries across Europe during her “Finding My Way” book tour and “seeing a long-held dream of building a school become reality in the north of Pakistan.”

But tucked in the seven-photo carousel of the 28-year-old — slide five to be precise — is a photo of her wearing a Kelly Green Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt as she’s getting ready to eat some Popeyes.

There’s no confirmation regarding when or where the photo was taken. But we do know Yousafzai was in Philadelphia promoting her new memoir in October, with Eagles superfan Kylie Kelce moderating the conversation.

Yousafzai, who didn’t think she’d been to any American football games when she spoke to The Inquirer ahead of her visit, said she was open to seeing the Birds in real life.

Could Kelce’s fandom have spread to Yousafzai, who prefers cricket?

The Inquirer tried to get some answers from the spokesperson handling the book tour stop. Did Kelce get the Eagles-curious to give the Birds a chance? Was the T-shirt a gift from the event? Alas, it’s a Sunday smack dab in the middle of the holiday season, so we did not immediately hear back, though we’ll certainly report back if we do.

Still, a potential fandom is not out of left field. Yousafzai is no stranger to Eagles country.

Two years after the Taliban boarded her school bus and shot her in the head for advocating for girls’ rights to an education, the National Constitution Center awarded Yousafzai its 2014 Liberty Medal. She spent the day in Philly, attending the Forbes Under 30 Summit and meeting local students. During her visit, she was welcomed with open arms.

A Montgomery County school even launched a social media campaign to get Yousafzai to visit.

Needless to say, some of Yousafzai’s online followers caught the classic Eagles T-shirt.

“Go birds!” they wrote.