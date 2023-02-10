She used her paintbrush to take on Brady. Now, Philly artist Meg Saligman is giving Mahomes and Andy Reid the Birds treatment in new mural.

For unwavering Eagles fans, the grim fate of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs is already written in the stars as the two teams head into Super Bowl Sunday.

Now, a KC meltdown is painted on the walls as well.

Those passing by Fifth and South Streets will notice a freshly painted mural from artist Meg Saligman depicting a particularly bad day for Mahomes and Reid.

Emblazoned on the side of 2nd Street Consignment and facing Fifth Street, Saligman’s “Birdfeed 2023″ depicts a larger-than-life eagle making prey of the star quarterback and former Eagles coach — the latter clutching a sign reading “HELP” with a frightened expression.

Saligman, a Philly native, is known for several prominent installations around the city, two of which were inspired by the Eagles’ national championship appearance in 2018.

Mahomes isn’t the first Eagles rival Saligman has taken aim at. Fans will remember her portrayal of another challenger, then-Patriots QB Tom Brady, facing a similar fate at the hand of a bald eagle on the side of her Bella Vista studio.

Advertisement

After the Birds trounced the Patriots, Saligman followed suit with a 2,500-square-foot piece declaring the Eagles world champions, located on the Hale Building at Juniper and Chestnut Streets in Center City. The Eagles even commissioned the piece, and meanwhile, Fletcher Cox was reportedly sighted paying a visit to Saligman’s Brady mural along with thousands of other visitors.

“My best projects start from a place of love, and I truly love the Eagles,” Saligman said in a statement. “…I’m wearing my good luck pajamas and creating a new mural to do our part to clinch this win. Philadelphia is the mural capital of the world, so we should definitely show the world our dedication on a large wall. It’s a Philly thing!”

Saligman’s career spans 25 years, with work appearing internationally and in Philadelphia. She’s produced pieces for Pope Francis’ 2015 visit and national political conventions, and has had work commissioned by Mural Arts Philadelphia.

“Common Threads,” a landmark 1997 Saligman mural located at Broad and Spring Garden Streets, depicts contemporary youth — some over 12 feet high — mirroring the posture of historical figures and was considered one of Mural Arts’ largest projects at the time.

Saligman painted “Birdfeed 2023″ over several days, according to a news release. The piece was completed on Thursday.