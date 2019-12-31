The Disney on Ice shows scheduled for Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center are canceled because of the Eagles’ playoff game, Comcast Spectacor announced Monday.
The performances, Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, were scheduled for 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sunday. All customers who purchased tickets are able to exchange them for remaining shows, according to a notice on the Wells Fargo Center website.
A representative from the Wells Fargo Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why specifically the performances had been canceled. A release only cited the NFL playoffs schedule.
The Eagles’ game against the Seattle Seahawks takes place at 4:40 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, across the parking lot from the Wells Fargo Center.
There are 10 performances left from Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. Customers can call 1-800-298-4200 or go to the box office to exchange tickets, the notice read. Below is a full schedule.
The remaining show schedule:
- Tuesday, Dec. 31: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 1: Noon and 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 2: 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 3: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 4: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.