Four little girls died in their Sunday clothes that day: Denise McNair, 11, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley, and Addie Mae Collins, all 14. I have carried their memories with me all my life. Like them, I had been part of a small group of best friends who spent every Sunday together, hanging out in a church basement ladies lounge, primping and combing our hair in the time between Sunday School and the main church services. On the 30-year anniversary of the bombing, I traveled to Birmingham, and sat down with Alpha Robertson, Carole Robertson’s mother.