One of the first things you see when you arrive in vibrant El Paso is its majestic mountains. The summers are hot and dry, and in the winters, if we’re lucky, we’ll see some snow.
I am an El Pasoan who is so proud to call the borderland my home. My pride shows with the mountains tattooed on my foot; they bring my city with me every step of my journey.
It saddens me that for many people across the nation, Saturday’s mass shooting will be the first time they learn about El Paso. Seeing my hometown become another victim of such violence has rocked me to my core. It is hard to put into words how I am feeling, but I will try my best.
El Paso is one of the safest cities in the nation. It might not look like it right now, but take it from someone who has lived there her entire life: When Juarez, Mexico — right across the border — was the most violent city in the world, El Paso was one of the safest.
That’s what made Saturday so hard. How does this happen? How do you come to terms with this? It’s an unimaginable, senseless act of terrorism. Innocent people were gunned down as they went to get groceries or shop for school supplies. They were murdered and terrorized in a place where they should feel safe.
When the news broke, I was in disbelief. Panic, fear, and anger overtook me as I sat in my room in Philadelphia, 2,000 miles away from my hometown. There is no way to put into words how I felt as I called my family and friends to make sure they were OK. I was one of the lucky El Pasoans. My family was safe. Unfortunately, that was not the case for 20 people confirmed dead by the El Paso Police Department and 26 others who were injured.
In a city like El Paso, complete strangers can become family. Hundreds lined up outside blood donation centers to give. Others took ice, water, and food to the reunification centers for victims and families still waiting to hear back from law enforcement officials.
I am thankful for the people who called to check in on me and my family. I cannot thank the first responders and health-care professionals across the city enough for dropping everything to come to the aid of the victims and their families.
Here’s the thing: El Paso has one of the strongest communities. We will get through this. It will take time, but our city will get through this, because, as we say in El Paso: “We are El Paso Strong.”
For those who wish to donate, please visit the El Paso Shooting Victims Fund.