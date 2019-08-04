When the news broke, I was in disbelief. Panic, fear, and anger overtook me as I sat in my room in Philadelphia, 2,000 miles away from my hometown. There is no way to put into words how I felt as I called my family and friends to make sure they were OK. I was one of the lucky El Pasoans. My family was safe. Unfortunately, that was not the case for 20 people confirmed dead by the El Paso Police Department and 26 others who were injured.