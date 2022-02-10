For the second time, five-time Wing Bowl champion Bill “El Wingador” Simmons was arrested on drug charges after he was found with 1 kilogram of cocaine and 255 pounds of marijuana in Nebraska last month, police said.

On Jan. 26., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested Simmons on I-80 in Lincoln, Neb., said Sgt. Jason Mayo. After he was pulled over, police found mass amounts of prepackaged drugs and $4,000 of banded cash in Simmons’ luxury RV, he said.

Simmons, of Woodbury Heights, in Gloucester County, was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug statute, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Mayo said.

Police pulled Simmons over around 11 a.m. after he’d been driving his RV erratically, following cars too closely and occasionally veering off the road onto the shoulder, Mayo said. When officers spoke to Simmons, he admitted he had marijuana on board for personal use, which prompted a search of the RV, he said.

Marijuana is not legal for personal use in Nebraska.

During the search, police found 1 kilogram (about 2 pounds) of cocaine in prepackaged baggies, along with vacuum-sealed bricks of marijuana in duffel bags, Mayo said. Simmons was taken into custody and had a court appearance Jan. 27, where he was released on bond.

Calls to phone numbers listed for Simmons were not immediately returned.

Simmons rose to fame by winning 94 WIP’s Wing Bowl five times between 1999 to 2005. After becoming a local celebrity, Simmons made money by appearing at business openings in the area.

The January arrest was not Simmons’ first run-in with the law.

In June 2012, police stopped Simmons in his El Wingador-branded Kia Soul and seized about $8,000 worth of cocaine and about $4,000 in cash. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and served about two years. At the time of his arrest, Simmons released a statement of apology to his friends, family, and fans.

“I know I’m not a bad person,” Simmons said at the time. “Just a big dummy, and I’m asking not to be judged by this one thing.”

Upon his release from prison, Simmons said he would dedicate himself to rehabilitation and helping others. He’d often have speaking engagements where he detailed his rise to fame and his fall from grace. He previously told The Inquirer that talking about it all was therapeutic.

Simmons also wrote a book about his trials and difficulties, Snow on the Barb Wire.