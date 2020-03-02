Another Pennsylvania progressive Democrat is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.
State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler of South Philadelphia said Monday that she’s backing the Vermont senator, joining City Councilmember Helen Gym and state Rep. Sara Innamorato of Allegheny County.
“Bernie Sanders aligns with me on so many of my values and the things I’m really committed to fighting for,” Fiedler said in an interview.
Other prominent Philadelphia progressives like Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner have endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, but her campaign is struggling going into Super Tuesday. Much of Pennsylvania’s Democratic establishment has rallied behind former Vice President Joe Biden.
Fiedler, a former journalist who is seeking a second term in Harrisburg, cited Sanders’ signature Medicare for All healthcare plan and his emphasis on supporting poor and working people.
“That resonates with me really deeply and with a lot of the folks that I talk to and represent in South Philly,” she said.
Fiedler also said that with Sanders as the nominee, Democrats would be inspired not just to vote, but “also to go out and spread the message.”
Fiedler was backed in her 2018 campaign by the Sanders-allied group Democratic Socialists of America.
The Pennsylvania primary is April 28.