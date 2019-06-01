She was an anti-violence activist and a passionate bicyclist; a mother and grandmother, a generous humanitarian and selfless community servant who fed and clothed the needy.
To honor all that the late Ella Pridgen-Best did for Philadelphia, the city Saturday renamed a block in her honor.
The 2700 block of Sears Street in South Philadelphia became Ella Best Way at a dedication ceremony attended by elected officials, community organizers and family members.
A Philadelphia native, Pridgen-Best and her husband, Norman Best, founded Don’t Shoot, I Want a Future in 2007, an organization that held activities such as book clubs, kickball clinics and basketball leagues for at-risk youth, with a goal of reducing violence in South Philadelphia.
A graduate of South Philadelphia High School in 1979, she worked for 19 years as an intake specialist at Berger Montague, a law firm based in the city. In 2016, Pridgen-Best graduated from Harcum College. She died in April at 58.