Elvyn Rodriguez was still fuming that his girlfriend had ended their relationship just before Christmas, and he became enraged when he saw her with another man, police said Tuesday.

So on Monday afternoon, Rodriguez, 32, drove to the Norristown apartment he once shared with Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez, forced his way inside, and then killed her as her three children sat in a room nearby, detectives wrote in court filings.

Now, Rodriguez is wanted on murder charges, and investigators throughout the region are looking for him, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

“This murder of Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez, a mother of small children, is a horrific ending to a domestic violence situation,” Steele said in a statement.

Detectives were called to Arroyo-Rodriguez’s apartment on Main Street for reports of a woman shot and unresponsive, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Rodriguez’s arrest. Inside, the officers found Arroyo-Rodriguez dead, shot once in the head.

Her 7-year-old daughter, with help from an interpreter, told police Rodriguez had come into the apartment suddenly and confronted her mother in the bathroom, the affidavit said. The girl heard several loud bangs from inside the room as she sat nearby with her 3-year-old and 5-year-old siblings, before Rodriguez left the bathroom, locked the door behind him, and fled the scene by stealing Arroyo-Rodriguez’s car.

The 7-year-old called her father, saying “Elvyn came in the house and was hurting Mommy,” according to the affidavit. When her father arrived, he forced the bathroom door open and found Arroyo-Rodriguez on the floor.

In an interview with detectives, the man said Rodriguez had called him earlier Monday, acting in “a jealous manner” and asking him if he had seen Arroyo-Rodriguez with another man, according to the affidavit.

He told detectives Arroyo-Rodriguez told him Rodriguez had hit her in the face and said she ended their relationship right before Christmas, the affidavit said.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3638. Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous, and driving a silver Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania license-plate number LGV-4683.