Here is a list of more than $70M in EPA grants targeted for termination in Pa., N.J.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey face termination of over $70 million worth in grants supporting climate and environmental justice initiatives.

The list of grants, provided to Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D, Del.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D, R.I.), is part of the latest round of government spending cuts led by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Advertisement

Twelve grants in Pennsylvania and nine grants in New Jersey, with about $66 million in unpaid funding, could be impacted.

The largest grant in Pennsylvania, awarded in January 2025, provides $20 million in funds to establish a Grays Ferry Community Resilience Hub. The hub’s mission is to address the environmental and socio-economic challenges facing the South Philadelphia neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Conservation Corps faces cuts to a grant with $3.6 million in unpaid funds. The grant money supports an urban wood reuse program in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, which recruits and trains people from systematically under-resourced backgrounds.

A New Jersey-based grant with about $1 million in outstanding funding, is also facing possible elimination. The grant money funds projects to plant native species and host educational workshops for youth living in neighborhoods with poor air quality.

Democrats call the cuts illegal, while a spokesperson for the EPA said potential cuts are part of standard reprioritization of funding with a new presidential administration.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, has used unprecedented access to federal systems to identify and target thousands of federal grants, contracts, and leases for termination. Many of its actions to curtail federal spending have been challenged in court.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is tracking the impact locally in an effort to help readers better understand how government funding is being cut or threatened.