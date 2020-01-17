A young mother last seen by her family and friends in late September was found dead in a South Philadelphia basement Thursday night.
Philadelphia police on Friday said a body found in a home in the 2100 block of Porter Street was that of Erin Schweikert, 18. The cause and manner of death are still undetermined, they said.
There were no apparent signs of trauma , the Police Department said in a statement, correcting earlier information given by the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office that the body had been dismembered.
No arrests have been made, the statement said.
On Oct. 18, the Police Department issued an alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating Schweikert, who was last seen at 12:00 a.m. Sept. 27 on the 2300 block of South Lee Street.
Friends started a GoFundMe page to raise awareness about her disappearance and to raise money to hire a private detective to help find her.
“Her family has not lost hope of finding her, however with each passing day the agony of not knowing where she is or if something has happened to her is agonizing for everyone that knows and loves her,” read a message posted on the GoFundMe page, which was organized by family friend Christine Day.
“Erin is not familiar with the streets. It is out of character for her to just leave and not be heard from,” the message said.
Day said Friday that neither she nor Schweikert family was ready to talk.
Schweikert, who was active on social media, had three Facebook pages. Many of the pictures featured her with her young daughter or striking playful glamour poses.
Her body was found Thursday at 4:45 p.m. by sheriff’s deputies and members of the Police Department’s Special Victims Unit who were serving a warrant at the house.
Madison Leidy, who was wanted for robbery, and four other people who were in the house were taken into custody for questioning, authorities said. The SVU went to the house along with sheriff’s deputies because it received a tip that a missing 18-year-old woman was inside.
The body, which had been in a bathtub in the basement, was identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.