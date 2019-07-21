Excessive heat and the apparent failure of an air conditioning system Sunday caused the evacuation of a rehabilitation facility in Voorhees.
Nearly 200 residents of the Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation Center on Laurel Oak Road were taken to Eastern High School to seek relief from the heat. Emergency personnel from around South Jersey were at the acute facility helping to shepherd residents to safety.
One person was taken to a hospital, but Voorhees Fire Capt. Jim Arpino said it was unclear whether heat was to blame. Others were taken to different rehabilitation facilities that can handle their care.
Arpino said extra air conditioners were being brought in, and repair technicians were on site to try to fix the malfunctioning units. Officials will determine whether residents can return to the rehab center or whether they will need to find new places to receive care.
Officials said they were initially alerted to the hot conditions inside the building by a call from a resident’s family member as temperatures outside approached 100 degrees.