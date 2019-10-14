In Sunday’s shooting, Jahmir Hines was shot in the stomach. Smeed was hit in his back, his arm shattered by the projectile, according to his uncle. The names of the three other victims were not released by police, but they were described as a 21-year-old shot in the shoulder; a 27-year-old shot in his right hip and foot; and a 20-year-old whose injuries were unclear. All but the unidentified 20-year-old were listed in stable condition Monday.