A 23-year-old woman was killed just after 1:30 Sunday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard at Grant Avenue when her northbound vehicle was struck from behind by one traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.
Once hit, the woman’s car hit the curb, struck a tree and then burst into flames, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle that struck hers spun around and got stuck in the center median between the northbound and southbound lanes. That driver was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
An investigation continues.