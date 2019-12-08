The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people killed in separate auto accidents in the early-morning hours of Sunday. The drivers in both accidents stayed at the scenes.
The first accident occurred at 12:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Adams Avenue in Lawncrest. A 50-year-old woman was killed after stepping from the sidewalk into the path of a 2013 Toyota RAV4 traveling westbound on Adams, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said. The investigation was continuing.
The second accident happened at 2:34 a.m. in the 2600 block of Bridge Street in Bridesburg. While attempting to cross Bridge Street in the middle of the block, a 17-year-old woman was struck by a 2017 Ford Explorer traveling eastbound, police said.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:46 a.m., police said. The investigation was continuing, police said.