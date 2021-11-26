A rowhouse fire on Friday in Chester claimed the life of a woman, and damaged several adjacent houses on the 300 block of Clayton Street, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the victim of the fire, which broke out around 2 p.m. The flames spread to neighboring two-story houses, which were evacuated. The Chester Fire Department issued a second alarm to call in reinforcements, and it took more than a half hour to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.